New video cards! Learn How To Watch AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Announcement

The public is only minutes away from discovering AMD’s new graphics cards. The Radeon RX 6000 series will be presented this Wednesday 28, at 1 p.m. PT, with the promise to face the NVIDIA RTX 3000 range.

The new GPUs tend to be the most powerful AMD ever built. They will be powered by the RDNA 2 architecture. According to the supposed specifications of the eventual 6900 XT, it will be able to count on 16 GB of VRAM and 320 W of TGP.

The same model – also called “Big Navi” – appeared in the 3DMark benchmark, with a higher score than competitor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080. Performance is said to be up to 20% better than the rival.

Without further ado, AMD will be broadcasting the event live which will showcase the brand’s new graphics cards on the company’s official YouTube channel. The online event can be viewed directly by the player below, starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday:

Entitled “Where Gaming Begins: Ep 2”, it should follow the same line of presentation as the first part, organized three weeks ago to formalize the new AMD Ryzen 5000 processors and the Zen 3 architecture.

TudoCelular will also accompany the event and bring all the details that are announced to you, just after the end of the officialization.

What are your expectations for the announcement of new graphics cards from AMD? Join us!