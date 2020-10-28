Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: company reveals device to be announced in Taiwan

Samsung has just confirmed that it will launch the A42 5G device in Taiwan, giving the Asian country access to the next middleman focused on providing this new type of connectivity to the public, as well as an expected renewal within the line A.

Although it has not confirmed the exact date when this announcement will be made, it is expected that the South Korean automaker will do so again in October, with 3 days remaining until finalization. Additionally, the company has announced that it will make it available for sale in early November.

The design of the product is no longer a mystery to the public, as the renderings had already been released before it went on presale in Europe. This product will be sold in three color options in Taiwan: white, gray, and black, which is the standard color for most smartphones sold by Samsung.

It should be remembered that the cell phone has a 6.6 inch AMOLED display in FullHD + resolution, with the drop notch which houses the 20 megapixel front camera on the top. On the back it comes with a quadruple set of lenses, the main one being 48 MP, the secondary ultra wide angle 8 MP, the third depth of field with 5 MP and the fourth for macro mode also with 5 MP.

For performance, the company will provide the Snapdragon 750G chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and 5,000mAh of battery with 15W fast charging technology. As for the price in Taiwan, Samsung revealed that the phone would cost NT $ 12,990 (~ R $ 2,604).