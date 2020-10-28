Chimney Caps Market Trends, Top Players, Future Growth and Competitors Analysis, 2018-2025

The market for chimney caps is primarily driven by rise in inclination toward the concept of fireplace mantel decor in the residential sector. The chimney cap restricts small animals and birds from entering and blocking sparks from leaving the chimney, reduction in heating & gas bill, provision of a pleasing look, and maintaining a dry chimney act as drivers for the market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market share, key segments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global chimney caps market garnered $112.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $128 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 1.6% from 2018 to 2025.

A residential segment to be dominant through 2025

Among applications, the residential segment captured nearly two-thirds of the market share in 2017 and would maintain its dominance through 2025. However, the non-residential segment is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 1.7% through the forecast period.

North America to be dominant through 2025

The market in North America contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance through 2025. This is due to the presence of key manufacturing companies and large investment in the chimney manufacturing sector.

Industry Frontrunners

The key market players analyzed in the report include Artis Metals Company Inc., Chim Cap Corp, Chimney King, Fireplace Essentials, GLL, HY-C, National Chimney, Olympia Chimney Supply Inc., Owens Chimney Systems Inc., and Stromberg. These companies have implemented various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry.

Key Findings of the Chimney Caps Market:

In 2017, the single flue segment dominated the global chimney caps market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a favorable CAGR during the forecast period.

The residential segment holds the dominant position in the market and is projected to grow at a suitable CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to register a substantial growth rate in the upcoming years.

