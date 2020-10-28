United States Influenza Vaccines Market | Pandemic Crisis Leading to Global Opportunities – Analysing Opportunities, Threats, Market Drivers | Regal Intelligence

The United States influenza vaccines market is set to surpass USD 5.1 Billion by 2027.

Key Highlights:

• Influenza vaccines demand is anticipated to increase in the US for 2020 – 2021 Flu Season

• Emergent BioSolutions Signs Contract with Novavax to Manufacture NanoFlu

• Dynavax and Mount Sinai Announce Collaboration to Progress a Universal Influenza Vaccine

• AstraZeneca Ships Flumist Quadrivalent Vaccine in the US for 2020-2021 Flu Season

• Other three companies (Sanofi, GSK and Seqirus) have also Commences Shipping Flu Vaccines in the US for 2020-2021 Flu Season

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

Sanofi Pasteur, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Seqirus (CSL Limited), AstraZeneca, Novavax, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Medicago, Moderna Inc, Pneumagen, Daiichi–Sankyo, Altimmune, FluGen, Imutex, and Among Others

Report Scope:

• The Market Size of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market with Seven Years Forecast

• Analyses the United States Overall Persons Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines with Seven Years Forecast

• Examines the United States Children Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines with Seven Years Forecast

• Scrutinizes the United States Adults Being Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines with Seven Years Forecast

• Delivers Inclusive Insights on the Latest Pricing Trends and Analysis

• Covers a Complete Analysis of the US Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)

• Delivers a Comprehensive Outline of the US Influenza Vaccines Distribution and Demand

• Studies the Latest Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccines in the United States

• Thoroughly Assessment of the Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza

• Meticulously Assesses of the Distribution Channel and Technique of the Influenza Vaccination in the United States

• Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

• Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

• Tracks Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Industry Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions. Collaboration, Distribution, Exclusive and Licensing Agreement

• An Insightful Investigation has been done on Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

• Analyses the Most Recent Clinical Trials of the Influenza Vaccines between 2019 and 2020

• Delivers an In-Depth Analysis of Evolving Market Trends, Drivers and Restraints of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

• A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Vaccines Portfolios, Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Influenza Vaccines Market Value, and Recent Development

• An Insightful Analysis of the Emerging Players Along with the Analysis of their Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, Phase, Platform Technology, and Recent Development

“United States Influenza Vaccines Market Forecast 2020 – 2027” is based on an inclusive study of the entire United States influenza vaccines market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States influenza vaccines market. The study also presents a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics and estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2020 – 2027.

The report also analyses detailed profiles of innovative and leading players with information on business overview, companies’ vaccines portfolio, influenza vaccines market value, and the latest developments.

Other emerging players are making novel technology-based vaccines that are likely to affect the market share during the forecast period. The emerging players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, promising vaccines in the clinical development with phase, platform technology, and the latest development.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

• What is the current size of the overall influenza vaccines market in the United States?

• How much will this market be worth from 2020 to 2027?

• How many persons being vaccinated with influenza vaccines in the US during 2013 – 2027?

• How effective is influenza (flu) shot for 2020?

• What percentage of the United States do people get the flu vaccine?

• What are the key marketed influenza vaccines available in the United States?

• What are the major drivers of the United States influenza vaccines market?

• What are the major inhibitors of the United States influenza vaccines market?

• What is the reimbursement pattern in the United States influenza vaccines market?

• What is the regulatory framework in the United States influenza vaccines market?

• What are the major deals and agreement happenings in the United States influenza vaccines market?

• What are the upcoming influenza vaccines that will have a significant impact on the market in the future?

• Who are the top market players? What are their happenings, vaccines revenue, current developments, and scenarios?

• Who are the emerging players? What are their happenings, clinical development, platform technology, phase, and current developments?

• How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Influenza Vaccines Market Size & Analysis (2013 – 2027)

3. United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2013 – 2027)

3.1 Number of Children Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

3.2 Number of Adults Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

4. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

5. United States Influenza Vaccines Pricing Trends & Analysis

6. United States Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies)

7. United States Influenza Vaccines Distribution & Demand (2010 – 2020)

8. Effectiveness of Influenza Vaccines in the United States (2004 – 2020)

9. Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza

10. Distribution Channel & Technique of Influenza Vaccination in the United States

11. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

12. Regulatory Framework of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

13. Major Deals and Agreement Happenings in the Influenza Vaccines Market

14. Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

15. Influenza Vaccines Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company & Country

15.1 Year 2020

15.2 Year 2019

16. Key Players Analysis

17. Emerging Players Analysis