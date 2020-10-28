Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market – Corona Virus Hit Boosting Future Opportunities In Industrial Market, Upsurge In Global Market, Weekly Report 2020

The United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market is anticipated to grow over US$ 2.2 Billion by 2027.

The growth in the U.S. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market is largely attributed to factors such as the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with increasing maternal age, increase in incidences of chromosomal aneuploidies among fetus, development of advanced non-invasive prenatal testing products, rising awareness regarding non-invasive prenatal testing, rising focus on reimbursement for NIPT, increasing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods and ACOG guidelines recommend NIPT for all pregnancies regardless of risk.

Key Findings:

• The United States Rises to Become Largest NIPT Test Market

• The U.S. NIPT Test Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of More Than 18% during 2020 -2027

• Harmony, Verifi and Panorama are the Most Popular NIPT Test Available in the United States

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/174498

Key Features of the Study:

• The Market Size of the United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Seven Years Forecast

• The Market Size of the United States Average Risk Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Seven Years Forecast

• The Market Size of the United States High Risk Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Seven Years Forecast

• Analyses the Number of NIPT Tests Performed in the United States with Seven Years Forecast

• Examines the United States Number of Average Risk NIPT Tests Performed with Seven Years Forecast

• Scrutinizes the United States Number of High Risk NIPT Tests Performed with Seven Years Forecast

• Assessment of Market Potential and Opportunities for this Innovation-Driven United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Seven Years Forecast

• Insight into the United States Average and High-Risk Potential NIPT Tests Market with Seven Years Forecast

• Meticulously Assesses the Overall United States Potential Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Volume and Future Trends

• Analyses of the United States Average and High-Risk Potential Number of Tests Performed with Seven Years Forecast

• Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

• Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

• Tracks Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Industry Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions. Collaboration, Distribution, Exclusive and Licensing Agreement

• A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current NIPT Test Portfolios, Business Overview, and Recent Development

The Key Market Players for the United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Are Listed Below:

Illumina, Natera, Quest Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics, Centogene, GenPath, Progenity, PerkinElmer, Yourgene Health, Invitae Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche), Integrated Genetics (LabCorp), and others

Reach us to quote the effective price of this report (UPTO 30% OFF) @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/174498

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the potential and actual market size, NIPT test volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2027.

The report also includes latest insights on comparative test analysis by companies. The following points are covered in the comparative test analysis: technology, fetal fraction, starting week, twin, sex chromosome aneuploidy, gender, deletion/duplication, triploidy, turnaround time, egg donor, monox accuracy and many more.

Additionally, this up-to-date report describes the latest features reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory framework of the United States non–invasive prenatal testing market.

The report also tracks and analyses competitive developments, including collaboration deals, mergers & acquisitions, Venture Capital Investment distribution, exclusive and licensing agreement, and partnerships deals. The report also delivers an in-depth analysis of evolving market trends, drivers, and restraining forces that influence the growth of the market.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

• What is the current size of the overall non–invasive prenatal testing market in the United States?

• How much will this market be worth from 2020 to 2027?

• How has the potential market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

• How many NIPT tests being performed in the U.S. during 2015 – 2027?

• What is the market size of the average risk NIPT tests market in the United States?

• What is the market size of the high risk NIPT tests market in the United States?

• What are the key marketed NIPT tests available in the United States?

• What are the major drivers of the United States non–invasive prenatal testing market?

• What are the major inhibitors of the United States non–invasive prenatal testing market?

• What is the reimbursement pattern in the United States non–invasive prenatal testing market?

• What is the regulatory framework in the United States non–invasive prenatal testing market?

• What are the major deals and agreement happenings in the United States non–invasive prenatal testing market?

• Who are the top market players? What are their happenings, current developments, and scenarios?

• How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Actual Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2015 – 2027)

2.1 Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast

2.2 High-Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast

3. United States Potential Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2015 – 2027)

3.1 Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast

3.2 High-Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast

4. United States Actual Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2015 – 2027)

4.1 Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast

4.2 High-Risk Actual NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast

5. United States Potential Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2015 – 2027)

5.1 Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast

5.2 High-Risk Potential NIPT Test Market Size and Forecast

6. United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Drivers and Inhibitors

6.1 Key Market Drivers

6.2 Key Market Inhibitors

7. Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Comparative Analysis

8. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

9. Regulation Framework of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

10. Major Deals and Agreements in the Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

11. Key Companies Analysis