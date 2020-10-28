Error 404: Watch Dogs Legion bug causes Xbox One X to overheat and crash

In mid-September, the requirements for Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs: Legion game were revealed and players who want to play this title on the platform will need to have at least an Intel Core i5 or Ryzen 5 processor and graphics cards. GeForce GTX 960. or Radeon R9 290X.

Now, on the eve of the official launch of the game on various platforms, a bug has been discovered in the game and can seriously affect its performance on Xbox One X. The flaw, discovered by journalists during the title review cycle, makes the the player is completely unable to complete a level on the Microsoft console.

According to reports, the error occurs, interestingly, during a phase called “404” – which is the code for a serious and well-known computer error which, among other meanings, indicates that the server has failed. could not return the result for your user’s request.

When the player reaches this stage of the game, the Xbox One X will start to overheat and freeze until, eventually, it automatically locks up and shuts down, making it impossible for the player to complete step 404.

Also according to reports, this bug can be repeated several times and even affected the gaming experience of several of the journalists who tested the game. It is important to note, however, that no other platform or console appears to be affected by the failure.

Following reporters’ reports, Ubisoft has already commented and said it has already learned about the flaw and is already working on a fix: “We are aware of this issue and there will be a hotfix scheduled for October 30 which should help. “

Watch Dogs: Legion is slated for official release tomorrow, October 29, and will arrive entirely in Portuguese on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. The game will also win its version for the new generation of consoles from Microsoft and Sony.