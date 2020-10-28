Hydraulic Cylinders Market Best Growth Report by: Actuant Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Eaton Corporation Plc

The global hydraulic cylinders market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to an increase in the adoption of material handling equipment in countries such as China, Brazil, India, and other South Asian countries.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hydraulic Cylinders Market by Function, Design, and Bore Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,” the global hydraulic cylinders market is expected to reach $16,333.1 million by 2025, from $11,055.5 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of design, the market is bifurcated into tie-rod cylinders and welded cylinders. The welded cylinders segment dominated the market, contributing nearly three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is estimated to manifest a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Based on bore size, the market is divided into less than 50mm, 51mm to 100mm, 101mm to 150mm, and greater than 151mm. The less than 50mm bore size segment is expected to portray CAGR of 6.0% during the study period. However, the 51mm to 100mm bore size segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.

The double acting cylinders segment accounted for $8313.6 million of the global hydraulic cylinder market in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Based on design, the welded cylinders segment is expected to account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period.

Prominent players, such as Actuant Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Jarp Industries, Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Texas Hydraulics, and Wipro Enterprises Limited., have adopted new product launch as their key strategy to expand their market foothold.

Key Findings of the Hydraulic Cylinders Market:

In 2018, the double acting cylinder segment dominated the global hydraulic cylinders market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The less than 50mm bore size segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The welded cylinders generated $6,578.00 million revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR.

