Sony Xperia: Japan’s smartphone department has stopped shrinking

Another important detail of the data is that sales have remained stable, even in a period when the global economy is recovering from the problems caused by the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Sony has also managed to increase its revenue by selling smartphones. The Xperia line generated US $ 759.46 million in the third quarter of 2020. For comparison, in the same period of last year, this result reached US $ 746.04 million.

Sony has yet to release the forecast for the current quarter yet. Either way, everything indicates that the launch of the new Xperia 5 II may boost the company’s sales and even start a process of taking over the Japanese in the smartphone market.

