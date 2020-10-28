Jicha, THW coach: “It’s about saving handball” | Free press

Kiel (dpa) – Trainer Filip Jicha of handball record master THW Kiel advises his players to participate in international matches of their national teams, even in the Corona crisis.

“This is about saving handball,” said Jicha of “Sport Bild”. The first qualifying matches for the European Championship in Hungary and Slovakia in 2022 are scheduled for early November, and the World Championship will be played in Egypt next January.

“Recovery would be good for the player, of course. They are not machines. And we have weeks in English from start to finish of the season, ”said the 38-year-old Czech. His protégés played at HSG Nordhorn last Saturday, were scheduled to play in the Champions League match against Hungarian Telekom Veszprem on Wednesday evening and will be on the pitch again on Sunday against GWD Minden.

Despite the stress, Jicha said: “But on the other hand, we have to do everything to present our sport. We need highlights like a World Cup. So we have to go through it. “

In the dispute over the relocation of national handball players, Bob Hanning demands clear concepts from the national associations for the best possible protection of professionals. He hopes “that everyone will treat each other very carefully and that we will end up in the situation where clear conditions exist,” said the managing director of Füchse Berlin in the podcast “Kreis Ab”. When releasing the domestic players, the 52-year-old is specifically concerned with how an international match “can take place and how a return trip can be guaranteed”.

More recently, the Bundesliga (HBL) and its clubs have developed a model letter to national associations in which the clubs have clearly expressed their concerns. The main concern for clubs is that their players will need to be quarantined after returning from their national team. Hanning already has specific ideas on how national associations might minimize the risk during a corona pandemic.

“I’m thinking of a private jet, for example. I am thinking of the fact that the players are grouped together in a hotel and return in the evening with this jet. And that the number of viewers is reduced to a minimum. Then the biggest risks would be eliminated, ”he said. Associations should now simply try to find such a path.

When asked who should fund such a return trip for the German national team, Hanning also had an answer. “The German Handball Federation is paying for this, as the DHB is also ultimately responsible for ensuring that German national players return home safely,” he said. “It is much more important that the country where you are going to the plane does everything to ensure that all hygiene measures are respected as much as possible on landing.

The HBL only wants to free its national players with a corresponding concept for the best possible corona protection of professionals for international matches. In view of the international break for the coming week, the league calls on national associations to submit such a concept as soon as possible. “It is urgent,” said HBL director general Frank Bohmann of the German news agency.

“How do players move to and from, where do they spend the night, is there a corresponding hygiene concept for games?” We also want associations to only carry out PCR tests, ”said the 55-year-old after a conference with club leaders. “Our demands must be met. With all our understanding of solidarity, the health of the player comes first, and we couldn’t guarantee that otherwise. “

A corresponding concept is already available from some associations such as the German Handball Federation (DHB). According to Bohmann, other associations, on the other hand, see no reason to speak to the HBL. “We will ask everyone to do this, otherwise the players will not be disabled.” In addition, it must be ensured that players do not have to be quarantined after their return. To this end, we are in talks with government officials from the 16 federal states.