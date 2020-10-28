Logitech Ergo M575 wool mouse with a familiar design and an attractive price

Device maker Logitech recently released the Ergo M575 mouse, which provides users with an updated version of the device focused on ergonomics, which is essential for people who spend a lot of time using the device. professional manner.

For those who are already used to the brand’s products, the design may seem quite familiar, after all, it is practically the classic anatomical model M570, also adding several features that were already implemented in the last generation of the MX Ergo.

The fact that it is wireless ends up being a plus for the target audience, but unlike the gaming audience oriented models, it doesn’t come as a rechargeable battery, but with a battery and connects to the notebook, PC, iPad and MacBook via Bluetooth LE. For those who still use USB-A, it is also possible to use it connected via a dongle which guarantees a 2.4 GHz connection.

Since it’s already visible on the body, it comes with a trackball for use with the thumb, as well as left and right buttons, scroll, and two other programmable buttons, which can help optimize some interesting tasks. The DPI rate is up to 2000, which can be administered more accurately by the Logitech Options program, which can be downloaded from the manufacturer’s website.

The Logitech Ergo M575 mouse is marketed in the United States for $ 50 (~ $ 287). This same price range is maintained in the UK and other European countries where the accessory is already sold through the manufacturer’s official website, but there are still no launch plans here in Brazil.

So, dear reader, do you usually use ergonomic mice? If so, share your experience in the comments!