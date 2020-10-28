Wyze launches new climate-resistant security camera without changing the price

The American Wyze officially confirmed this week the launch of its all new Wyze Cam v3 surveillance camera for the North American market, offering practical upgrades to its users without having to increase “a single penny” in its price.

According to the manufacturer, the main advantage of the new generation is due to the offer of IP65 certification, which guarantees the protection of the camera against climatic variations and dust immersion, thus ensuring the protection of the device for use in outdoor environments.

Another aspect appreciated by Wyze for the new camera is the offer of improvements related to capturing images in dark environments, with considerable improvements in this regard compared to the previous generation (Wyze Cam v2), bringing Clearer and more visible images thanks to the combination of Starlight CMOS sensor with f / 1.6 aperture with FAI which reduces noise and increases sharpness.

In addition, the camera has also doubled the number of integrated infrared LEDs, also aimed at improving night vision and also, an increase in the number of images compared to the previous edition, which now offers 20 during the day and 15 during the day. night.

The features of Wyze Cam v3 are also the availability of a loud siren and simultaneous two-way communication without the need to press a listen button, which allows users to use it as baby monitoring equipment. or environments that interest not only the user. see how to listen.

Scheduled to be available soon for orders in the US, Wyze Cam v3 is officially priced at US $ 19.99 (~ R $ 116), with delivery slated for November. In addition to the camera, it’s also possible to purchase the 32GB microSDHD adapter or external card, each for US $ 9.99 (~ R $ 58).