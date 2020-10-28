Charles Aznavour’s Thousand Portuguese Loves (and a song he made for Amália)

They called him “the artist of the century” and there is a new documentary to (re) discover.

The film shows another side of the singer.

It’s a story of improbabilities: he was small, his nose was bigger than it should be, his origins modest, he left school too early and his nickname was almost unpronounceable. At first, he admitted that the critic didn’t like him very much in France. But he sang and the song was never the same.

This is certainly something unusual for the younger generations, more used to growing up with songs in English. But there was a time when French was the favored foreign language in Portugal and maybe no one else had sung it in our ears like Charles Aznavour.

In 2016, an Altice Arena was packed to hear him on his return to Portugal, a country he fell in love with in the 1950s and 1960s. There were choirs accompanied by the audience and Aznavour even left the promise that he would sing. more fado on his return. Two years later, such a concert was scheduled, in December, in the same Altice Arena, but the promise remained unfulfilled. On October 1, 2018, at the age of 94, Charles Aznavour passed away.

After browsing this year’s edition of IndieLisboa, “Aznavour por Charles” arrives this Thursday, October 29 in national cinemas. It’s a perfect documentary to rediscover it or make it known. And not just for the informational side. There is something very intimate here.

In 1948, Edith Piaf, one of her great friends, gave her a camera. From there, the singer traveled the world a bit, always taking the opportunity to record something. The reels have piled up to be seen someday. And now there is this new side to see, in a film that is both director Marc Di Domenico and Aznavour himself.

In 2016, on “Expresso”, the singer recalled his eternal friendship for Amália Rodrigues. “I met her in Belgium at the end of the 1950s, she sang in a room on the first floor and I was on the ground floor”. Over the years they have found themselves in Portugal, France and other countries where they have acted and crossed. “For me it was Santa Amália. We talked about music, art… ”

When Amália confessed that she would like to sing in French, “Ay, die pour toi” was released, the song from Aznavour to which Amália gave the voice. The fado singer, who was like the singer’s sister, will have thought it was death, but no. The sound sounded like one of his many Portuguese passions, Mouraria.

In the 50s and 60s, while Aznavour was building his legacy which would lead him to be elected “artist of the century” in 1988 by “CNN”, he came to Lisbon almost every year. He loved fado, the Portuguese sidewalk, tiles and people. Portugal was truly “the first foreign language country” where he worked. “I’ve always been in love with Lisbon, I love the Portuguese, they’re good people, good workers, and I’ve always liked people who work well.”

Born in 1924, Shahnour Vaghinagh Aznavourian was the son of immigrants who left for France, leaving Armenia which had been the scene of a genocide. The singer they called the French Frank Sintra never knew the Turkish side of his family. They disappeared never to be seen again during the Armenian genocide which Turkey still denies today.

Aznavour left school at the age of nine and we will never know if he would have had his great opportunity without the fact that one day Piaf saw him sing. He liked what he heard so much that he took it on tour. The following decades will testify to the singer’s vitality.

He did not sing in Portuguese but did so in Italian, English, Spanish and German, as well as in French. Your most unforgettable success will always be “La Bohème”. Throughout his career, he released over a thousand songs and a hundred albums, with hundreds of millions of copies sold. They also appear in dozens of films. The last time he played in Portugal, in 2016, he showed classics but also more recent songs on stage.

He admitted that he already needed the help of a teleporter on stage and that he couldn’t hear as well as before. But critics at the time spoke of a 99-minute show. More minutes than the years he was alive, which is impressive. And all at a frantic pace, in front of a much larger audience than those who had had decades before, in concerts as in the historic Tágide disco.

This turned out to be his farewell to Portugal, which even deserved the singer’s congratulations for such a match in Paris that summer, in which a goal by Éder left the Stade de France in silence and won Portugal the Euro 2016 admits that he would like his compatriot Gulbenkian to leave part of his fortune to his native Armenia, but he understood the decision. Armenia was then under Soviet rule and Portugal was where Gulbenkian felt good. A love that Aznavour understood.

“Aznavour por Charles” hits theaters this Thursday. It will be exhibited in Lisbon, in the El Corte Inglés and Cinema City Alvalade cinemas, and at the Cinema da Villa, in Cascais. To the north, it can be seen in Arrábida Shopping, in Vila Nova de Gaia.

Aznavour and his faithful room.