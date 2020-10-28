Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market, Key Players – Alliance UniChem IP, Amazon Services, AxleHire, Scope, Size, Growth forecast  2020-2027

Growth Factors and the Impact of COVID -19

The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market is experiencing healthy growth and is expected to grow at the same pace during the forecast period as well. Considering the segments that could be covered under the report are by applications type and by geography. Also, the product types have been also analyzed and covered in this report for better understanding of the market. Political, economic, social and legal aspects impacting the market have been provided for the manufacturers so that they could have a very good understanding where to invest in the market. Geography section of this report offers the segmentation of the regional market by Europe, North America, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, Africa and Middle East. Country-level bifurcation along with the market size and forecast are also the part of the report. Analyzing the market trend, COVID -19 has negatively impacted the market growth at present and its impact is expected to remain for a couple of years in the coming years as well and so we have analyzed the COVID -19 impact on this market at present as well as in the coming years.

Regional Market Analysis Globally

Europe (Russia, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, France)

Rest of the World (RoW) (Argentina, Brazil, Africa, Turkey)

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, South Korea, Taiwan)

Company Profile Section-

Alliance UniChem IP

Amazon Services

AxleHire

C. H. Robinson

CEVA Logistics

Complemar Partners

Damco

Darkstore

DB Schenker

DHL International

Direct Link Worldwide

DSV A/S

EWorld Fulfillment

Expeditors International of Washington

FedEx

First Flight Solutions

Freightlink

Fulfillment America

Gebrüder Weiss

GEODIS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Kerry Logistics Network

Kintetsu World Express

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

NYK Line

Panalpina World Transport

Steel Connect

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Breakdown Data by Type

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Waterways

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Breakdown Data by Application

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Table of Content

Customization can be availed on Request:

Segmentation and Scope of the Market

Market segments of the global market have been provided below to understand the bi-furcation of the market. The market segments help the reader to understand the market from all the aspects.

Reason to Purchase the Report: Summary Analysis

Market size and forecast: 2019 to 2027

CAGR: 2020 to 2027, estimating 2020 as the base year.

Company Profile: Business profiles of the main players

Supply side and the demand side mapped to accurately assess the market

One of the extensive research methodologies apart from primary and secondary research is data triangulation method

