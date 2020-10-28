Here is a series of “Assassin’s Creed” on Netflix

The first game debuted in 2007 and was an immediate hit, selling over 155 million copies since then.

Good news for the fans.

Netflix has not only bet on series and films with original scripts, but also on video game adaptations. After “The Witcher,” which debuted last year and already has a confirmed second season, it’s time for another game to turn into a TV production. “Assassin’s Creed” is the next series in development on the streaming platform.

The news has already been confirmed by Netflix on social media and is part of an agreement between the streaming service and video game company Ubisoft, to develop content for its top-selling games – either in real-image format. (live action), or in animated productions.

“Over a decade ago, millions of fans around the world helped make the game an epic franchise,” Ubisoft manager Jason Altam said in a statement. “We are very happy to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and to develop a saga in this universe,” he added.

The game explores the war between the secret rivals of the Assassins and the Templars who use advanced machines to access the memories of the Assassins from different time periods (all to come up with a powerful artifact). Yet this is not the first adaptation of the video game to the screen. In 2016, a movie starring Michael Fassbender hit theaters, but critics and fans alike didn’t like the end result.

Ubisoft is also developing other projects with Netflix, namely the films “Tom Clancy’s The Division” and “Beyond Good & Evil”. The new adaptation is already in development, but it’s not expected to debut, at best, until 2021 or 2022.