Warehouse Robotics Market Seeing Growth, Drivers, New Trends and Key Players 2023

Rising demand for automation due to prevailing competition in e-commerce, an increasing number of stock-keeping units, and development in automation technologies drive the growth of the global warehouse robotics market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled Warehouse Robotics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global warehouse robotics market was valued at $2,442 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $5,186 million by 2023, to grow at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Increased demand for automation due to prevailing competition in e-commerce, the rising number of stock-keeping units, and advancement in automation technologies fuel the growth of the global warehouse robotics market. On the other hand, high initial costs related to training & deployment, lack of awareness, the threat of job displacement, and difficulty in interacting with robots for some end users check the growth to some extent.

The global warehouse robotics market is segmented based on the type of robot, function, end-user, and geography.

Based on type, the mobile robots segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market share in 2016 and is expected to dominate till 2023. The same segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.3% during 2017–2023.

The market is analyzed based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the largest user of warehouse robotics, followed by Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3%, while Asia-Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the global warehouse robotics market report include Fanuc Corp., Kuka AG, Honeywell International Inc., Amazon Robotics (Amazon.com, Inc.), Siemens AG., Yamaha Robotics., Locus Robotics, Omron Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corp., and ABB Ltd. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Key Findings of the Warehouse Robotics Market:

The warehouse robotics segment accounted for $2,442 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The mobile robot market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.3%.

The e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2016 to 2023.

