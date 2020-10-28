Extruded Plastic Market 2020 Will Grow at CAGR of 5.28%: Global Growth, Demand, Trends, Share and Key Manufacturers Analysis Report Forecast to 2027|Top Players- Formosa Plastics Group, SABIC, Sigma Plastics Group, JM EAGLE, INC., Sealed Air

Market Insights

Extruded plastic market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 325.25 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a potential rate of 5.28% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Extruded plastic market report analyses the growth, which is currently being factored to the high consumption rate for extruded plastics from the construction vertical which is undergoing rapid growth in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

Extruded plastic are plastic products manufactured with the help of plastic extrusion technology. This method involves melting and forming plastic into a continuous profile to shape them into different shapes and sizes as per the requirements. This method is used for production of various different plastic products such as pipes, tubes, bottles, containers, packaging products and various others.

Increase in the emerging application areas of plastics along with the high demand rate from agriculture industry for different forms of extruded plastics that are expected to drive the growth rate for extruded plastic market in the above-mentioned forecasted period. Various benefits attributed with the extruded plastics are resulting in high consumption rate from various applicable end use industries.

With the vulnerable prices of crude oil which is an essential component of plastic production, the growth rate for extruded plastic market is expected to be restricted in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027. Absence of any product differentiation between other methods of plastic production and extrusion based process is negatively impacting the market growth.

Major Market Players Covered in The Extruded Plastic Market Are:

The major players covered in the extruded plastic market report are Formosa Plastics Group, SABIC, Sigma Plastics Group, JM EAGLE, INC., Sealed Air, Berry Global Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Atlantis Plastics, Inc., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Engineered Profiles LLC, Arkema, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Preferred Plastics, Inc., SFR Industries, ACE, Absolute Custom Extrusions, Inc., GSH Industries, Britech Industries, Petro Extrusion Technologies, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific will dominate the extruded plastic market for market share and growth rate amid high consumption rate for plastics from the various developing countries of the regions. This growth in demands is being factored to the increasing manufacturing & construction activities that are being carried out throughout the region. This dominance is also being caused by the growth of investments for advancing the existing technologies of extruding plastics from the major market players.

Global Extruded Plastic Market Scope and Segments

Extruded plastic market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, extruded plastic market is segmented into low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polystyrene (PS), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polycarbonate (PC), styrene and others. Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) has been sub-segmented into films & sheets and others, with others being further segmented into bottles, tubes and bags. Polypropylene (PP) is sub-segmented as films & sheets and others, others consisting of wires & cables. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is sub-segmented into pipes, doors & windows, slidings and others, pipes being further segmented into solid wall pipes, structural wall pipes and barrier pipes, while others are segmented into molding, fencing and decking. High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is sub-segmented into films & sheets, pipes and others, pipes being further segmented as solid wall pipes, structured wall pipes and barrier pipes, whereas others consist of bottles & containers. Polystyrene (PS) is sub-segmented into foams, sheets, films and others.

Extruded plastic market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, niches into multiple end users. The end user segment for extruded plastic market include packaging, building & construction, automotive, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, energy, medical, power & lighting and others. Packaging has been sub-segmented into food & beverages packaging, medical packaging and others. Building & construction is sub-segmented into piping systems, sidings and others. Automotive is sub-segmented into interior parts and exterior parts. Consumer goods are sub-segmented into bottles & containers and furniture. Electrical & electronics is sub-segmented into wires & cables.

Based on regions, the Extruded Plastic Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

