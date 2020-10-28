Decorative Paint and Coatings Market 2020 Will Grow at CAGR of 5.80%: Global Market Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2027|Top Competitors- PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Asian Paints, Masco Corporation

Market Insights

Decorative paint and coatings market is expected to reach USD 161.2 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.80% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growth in automotive industry and increase in the industrialization is the factor for the decorative paint and coatings market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

Decorative paint and coatings are specially designed mainly for protection and decoration purposes in the buildings. They are the ability to protect the buildings against UV radiation, moisture, and microorganisms.

Increasing urbanization and rising home ownership are the factor for the market growth. Growing demand of decorative paints and coating from construction industry will also accelerate the market. Rising popularity of water-based decorative paints and coatings is also expected to enhance the demand for the decorative paint & coatings in the market. Growing consumption of nanocoating is also expected to enhance the demand for the decorative paint and coating in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. On the other hand, volatility in the cost of the raw material is expected to hamper the market.

Major Market Players Covered in The Decorative Paint and Coatings Market Are:

The major players covered in the decorative paint and coatings market report are PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Asian Paints, Masco Corporation, DAW SE, DuluxGroup Ltd., Jotun, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd., Nippon Paint (India) Company Limited., BASF Coatings, Berger Paints India Limited, Cromology, Diamond Vogel, Dunn-Edwards Corporation, Hempel A/S, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd., Tikkurila., among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a dominant position amongst all of the regions worldwide, growing at the highest growth rate and holding the largest share in the market for the forecast period 2020 to 2027. This is due to increasing urbanization and increasing construction activity in the region.

Global Decorative Paint and Coatings Market Scope and Segments

Decorative paint and coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin type, application, product type, technology, raw material and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of resin type, the decorative paints and coating market is segmented into acrylic, alkyd, polyurethane, polyester, epoxy, and other.

Based on raw material, the market is segmented into pigments, additives and solvents.

Decorative paints and coating market on the basis of application is segmented into residential construction and non- residential construction.

Based on product type, the decorative paints and coating market is divided into wood coating, distempers, distempers, primer, and other.

Technology segment of the decorative paints and coating market is divided into water- based, high solids, powder and solvent based.

Decorative paints and coating market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel. The distribution channel segment is divided into online and offline.

Based on regions, the Decorative Paint and Coatings Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

