Sony announces BRAVIA BZ40H professional monitor line with LED display and Dolby Vision

Sony launched yesterday (28) the new range of monitors focused on professional use BRAVIA BZ40H, which brings four models to offer in the market options with different resolutions important in the business environment, because this type of screen is essential for this audience.

Among the devices are the FW-55BZ40H (55 “), FW-65BZ40H (65”), FW-75BZ40H (75 “) and FW-85BZ40H (85”). Both feature LED material on the screen, as well as technology to display Dolby Vision content in Ultra HD, or 4K, resolution, lending even more clarity to what they’re reproducing.

Peripheral refresh rate is 100/120 Hz, with continuous brightness of 620 cd / m2 – nits and peaks up to 850 cd / m2 – nits. Regarding the response time, there are two versions, the 55, 65 and 75 inch 8ms monitors and the 85 is a little faster at 6ms. This difference is also in the contrast ratio, which is 4000: 1 for the first three and 6000: 1 for the highest of all.

Despite these differences, they all come with X-Motion Clarity technology, which brings closer to the reality of images, as well as 10W X-Balanced speakers that support Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos and DTS. The operating system includes Android TV 9.0 with 16 GB of storage and compatibility with Chromecast and AirPlay 2.

Our four new BRAVIA Professional Monitors combine incredible depth with 4K quality resolution, combined with the processing power and image quality of Full Array LED, all rolled into a new flexible and rugged design. Sony is committed to meeting the needs of customers in an ever-changing business landscape. BZ40H monitors are uniquely designed to support new ways of working, delivering clear video for video conferencing and shared content, along with the cutting edge technology and style our customers expect from BRAVIA, said Thomas Issa, Manager marketing business solutions at Sony Professional Solutions Europe.

The manufacturer has yet to release the price of the televisions, let alone the period of availability to the public, so expectations for the arrival of products in 2020 end up being lower, as we move towards the penultimate months of the year.

Here in Brazil there is also no planned arrival, which means that we may not see the new Sony BRAVIA until 2021 or even arrive in the country.