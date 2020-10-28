Cooling Fabrics Market 2019 Will Grow at CAGR of 9.95%: Product Specification, Growth Drivers ,Applications and Forecast to 2026| Global Players- Coolcore, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Polartec, LLC, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, HexArmor, Nanotex LLC

Market Insights

Cooling fabrics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data bridge market research analyses that the market is expected to reach USD 4.93 Billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 9.95% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The cooling fabrics market is growing due to the increased demand of the sports apparel, lifestyle and protective wearing among others, increasing research and development for cooling fabrics.

Cooling fabrics is a type of textile product that provides comfortable, cool and soft texture to the skin. They are made of natural and synthetic fibres. They help to evaporate sweat and protect the fabric to stick to the body. This fabric helps to provide a comfortable body temperature in hot weather and eases the body condition.

The growing demand for cooling fabrics for application in textile industry is expected to drive the cooling fabrics market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increasing demand of cooling fabrics that provide comfort by making cooling effect is another factor boosting the growth of the market. Increasing demand from the medical and defence sector is the biggest opportunity for the cooling fabrics market is the forecast period.

Major Market Players Covered in The Cooling Fabrics Market Are:

The major players covered in the report are Coolcore, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Polartec, LLC, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, HexArmor, Nanotex LLC, Balavigna Mills Pvt. Ltd., LIBOLON, Technical Absorbents Limited and Singtex Industrial Co., Ltd among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the market due to the large market share of U.S. in the cooling fabrics market due to the presence of end user industries which invested in research and development while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to the rising demand of the cooling fabrics.

Global Cooling Fabrics Market Scope and Segments

Cooling fabrics market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, textile type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of technology, the cooling fabrics market is segmented into active cooling fabrics and passive cooling fabrics. Active cooling fabrics are further segmented into air cooled and liquid cooled. Passive cooling fabrics are further divided into phase change cooling and evaporative cooling.

Based on type, the cooling fabrics market is segmented into synthetic cooling fabrics and natural cooling fabrics. Synthetic cooling fabrics holds the largest market share as they are suitable for outdoor sports activities which help to regulate the temperature of the body.

Based on the textile type, the cooling fabrics market is segmented into woven, nonwoven and knitted. Knitted coated fabrics hold the largest market capping due to their comfortable properties of better breathability and ability to fit in the shape of the body.

On the basis of application, the cooling fabrics market is segmented into sports apparel, lifestyle, protective wearing and others. Sports apparel hold the largest market share as it provides cooling effect while performing sports activities.

Based on regions, the Cooling Fabrics Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cooling Fabrics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Cooling Fabrics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Cooling Fabrics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Geotextile Tube

Chapter 4: Presenting Cooling Fabrics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Cooling Fabrics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

