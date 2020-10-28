🔎 Nitrogen – Definitions and Explanations

introduction

Carbon ← Nitrogen → Oxygen – ↑ N ↓ P Complete table • Extended table General information Name, symbol, number Nitrogen (nitrogen is a chemical element of the pnictogen family with symbol N and atomic number 7. In everyday language nitrogen denotes the diatomic dinitrogen gas N2, the main constituent of the atmosphere …), N, 7 Chemical series non-metal group, period, block 15 (VA), 2, p density (The density is a physical quantity that characterizes the mass of a material per unit volume.) 1.2506 g · l -1 color (color is the subjective perception that the eye has of one or more frequencies of light waves, with one (or more) amplitude (s) …) colorless CAS no. 17778-88-0 (atom)

7727-37-9 (molecule) EINECS No. 231-783-9 atomic properties atomic mass (the atomic mass (or atomic molar mass) of an isotope of a chemical element is the relative mass of an atom of this isotope; la …) 14.0067 ± 0.0002 u atomic radius 65 pm (56 pm) Covalent radius 0.71 ± 0.01 Å Van der Waals radius 150 pm Electronic configuration (In particle physics as in chemistry, quanta, the electronic configuration is the distribution of electrons (of an atom, a molecule or all …) [He] 2s2 2p3 electrons per energy level 2, 5 oxidation state (s) -3, 0, +2, +3, +4, +5 oxide (An oxide is an oxygen compound with a less electronegative element, i.e. everything except fluorine. Oxide means. ..) Acid (An acid is a chemical compound that is generally defined by its reactions with another type of chemical compound …) strong crystal structure Hexagonal physical properties State ordinary gas (A gas is a series of very weakly bound and almost independent atoms or molecules. In the gaseous state, matter has no form of its own …) Melting point (The melting point ‘or the melting temperature of a body represents the temperature at a given pressure at which a …) -210.00 ° C boiling point (Boiling is the formation of bubbles during a violent change of a body from liquid to vapor. This phenomenon is evaporation.) -195,798 ° C Energy (In common sense, sic h Energy on anything that makes it possible to effect a work to produce heat, light and movement.) Fusion (In physics and metallurgy, fusion is the transition of a body from a solid to a liquid state. For a pure substance, ie for …) 0.3604 kJ mol-1 Evaporation energy 2.7928 kJ mol-1 Temperature (temperature is a physical quantity that is measured with ‘a thermometer and studied in thermometry. In everyday life it is associated with the sensations of cold and heat that of …) critical -146.94 ° C volume (The volume, in science or in mathematics, is a quantity that measures the extent of an object or part of space. ) Molar 13.54 × 10-3 m3 mol-1 velocity (we can distinguish 🙂 from sound 334.5 m s-1 at 20 ° C Other electronegativity 3.04 Specific heat (Specific heat (symbol c or s), which as specific heat capacity should be designated[1] is determined by the amount of energy that should be delivered through heat exchange to increase by one …) 1 040 J kg-1 K-1 thermal conductivity (thermal conductivity is a physical quantity that characterizes the behavior of materials during heat transfer through thermal conduction. This constant …) 0.02598 W · m-1 · K-1 Ionization energies (Ionization is the effect of removing or adding charges to an atom or molecule. The atom – or the molecule – is by losing or gaining charges no longer neutral …) 1.: 14.5341 eV 2.: 29.6013 eV 3.: 47.44924 eV 4.: 77.4735 eV 5.: 97.8902 eV 6e: 552.0718 eV 7e: 667.046 eV The most stable isotopes iso AN period MD Ed PD MeV 13N {syn.} 9.965 min ε 2.22 13C 14N 99.634% stable with 7 neutrons 15N 0.366% stable with 8 neutrons 16N {syn.} 7.13 s β-10.419 16O

Nitrogen is a chemical element of the pnictogen family with the symbol N and the atomic number (The atomic number (Z) is the term used in chemistry and physics to represent the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom. Atom can in the first approach can be schematized by a …) 7. In everyday language, nitrogen refers to dinitrogen diatomic gas (dinitrogen, commonly incorrectly called “nitrogen”, is the name of the diatomic molecule that makes up two nitrogen atoms. It is referred to as N2.) N2, the main component of the earth’s atmosphere (The earth’s atmosphere is the gaseous one Shell that surrounds the solid earth. Dry air consists of 78.08% nitrogen, 20.95% oxygen, 0.93% argon, 0.039% carbon dioxide and traces …), which is almost 4/5 of air (is air the gas mixture It forms the earth’s atmosphere. It is odorless and colorless. Due to the air pressure decreasing with altitude, it is …) (78.06% by volume).

Nitrogen is the 34th element that makes up the earth’s crust (The earth’s crust is the surface and solid part of the material that makes up the earth. It is the upper part of the lithosphere (the …) in order of importance.

The “minerals” that contain nitrogen are mainly nitrates: nitrate (nitrates (formerly called nitre, often synonymous with nitric acid) are the salts of nitric acid. The chemical formula of nitrate ion is NO3−.) Of potassium (potassium is a chemical Element, symbol K (Latin: potassium, Arabic: القَلْيَه al-qalyah) and atomic number 19.) KNO3 (component of saltpeter) or “nitre”, which was once used to make explosive powder; Sodium nitrate (Sodium is a chemical element with the symbol Na and the atomic number 11. It is a soft, silver metal that belongs to the alkali metals. It does not appear as a pure substance in the. ..) NaNO3 (component of nitric from Chile) .