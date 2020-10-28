Aramid Fiber Market 2019 Will Grow at CAGR of 10.20%: Global Market Trends, Statistics, Segments, Graphs Growth Factors Forecast to 2026|Top Competitors- DowDuPont, TEIJIN LIMITED, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., HYOSUNG, Kolon Industries Inc., Huvis

Market Insights

Global Aramid Fiber Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.19 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.95 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to their unique properties and wide variety of applications in a number of industries.

Aramid fiber is a synthetic fiber, whose characteristics include heat resistance, strength, light-weight in nature. These characteristics help in their applications in a number of different products, and as substitute to steel and asbestos. Its main applications can be found in aerospace & defense, security (body armor), and others.

According to CIRFS European Man-Made Fibres Association, China was the largest producer of fibre (45458 kiloton) worldwide followed by India (5666 kiloton), this trend of production of fibre from the south asia region is expected to continue into the forecast period and the production of fibre is expected to be dominated by the asia-pacific region.

Major Market Players Covered in The Aramid Fiber Market Are:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the aramid fiber market are DowDuPont, TEIJIN LIMITED, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., HYOSUNG, Kolon Industries Inc., Huvis, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co.Ltd., Solvay, KERMEL, China National Bluestar (Group) CoLtd., TAEKWANG Industrial Co. ltd., Aramid Hpm LLC, FIBERMAX COMPOSITES, Bally Ribbon Mills, BlackSun Partners, Clarasonic.com, c-m-p gmbh, Coast-Line International, Composites One, Coats Group plc, Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Vectorply.

In September 2018, TEIJIN LIMITED collaborated with Snow Peak Industries to develop a new fabric through TEIJIN’s meta-aramid fiber Teijinconex neo, this collaboration and development was aimed at diversifying and expanding the product portfolio of both the companies.

In July 2018, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co.Ltd. announced that they had started the expansion of their para-aramid manufacturing facility in China, commencement of operational capabilities of which are planned for in 2020. This expansion was aimed at increasing the market share of the companies.

Global Aramid Fiber Market Scope and Segments

By Type Para-Aramid Fiber Meta-Aramid Fiber

By Application Security & Protection Frictional Materials Industrial Filtration Optical Fibers Rubber Reinforcement Tire Reinforcement Electrical Insulation Others



Based on regions, the Aramid Fiber Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

