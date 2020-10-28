Aromatic Solvents Market 2019: Global Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges & Global Industry Analysis by 2027|Top Industry Competitors- Royal Dutch Shell, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation

Market Insights

The Global Aromatic Solvents Market is expected to rise from an initial estimated value of USD 5.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.24 billion by 2026 while registering a CAGR of 2.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. These solvents are a powerful bonding and dissolving agent for organic liquids which has increased their applications to a number of industries, thus driving the market growth.

Aromatic solvents are those solvents that usually involve the inclusion of an aromatic hydrocarbon like toluene, xylene, or even naphtha. These solvents are used as diluents, and solvents, in various industries. They also have corrosion inhibiting capabilities which make it more beneficial.

Download Free Sample Report (including 350 Pages PDF, Charts, Info-graphics and Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-aromatic-solvents-market

Major Market Players Covered in The Aromatic Solvents Market Are:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Aromatic Solvents Market are Royal Dutch Shell, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Reliance Industries Limited, Total, CPC Corporation, Pampa Energía S.A., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, FCFA, HCS Group, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Pon Pure Chemicals, Recochem Corporation, THAI OIL, W.M. Barr & Co., ARHAM PETROCHEM PRIVATE LIMITED (APPL), Agrofert, Eastman Chemical Company, Galp, Ganga Rasayanie (P) Ltd., Hanwha Group, Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Co. Ltd., Korea Petrochemical Ind. Co., LTD., Monument Chemical, S-OIL CORPORATION, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Ashland, and Huntsman International LLC.

The Global Aromatic Solvents Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Aromatic Solvents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Aromatic Solvents Market Scope and Segments

By Type Toluene Solvents Xylene Solvents Para-Xylene Mixed Xylene Ethylbenzene Solvents

By Application Paints & Coatings Adhesives Printing Inks Cleaning & Degreasing Others

By End-User Pharmaceuticals Oilfield Chemicals Automotive



Based on regions, the Aromatic Solvents Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Get Table of Contents with Charts, Figures & Tables @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-aromatic-solvents-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Aromatic Solvents Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Aromatic Solvents market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Aromatic Solvents Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Geotextile Tube

Chapter 4: Presenting Aromatic Solvents Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Aromatic Solvents market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Customization of the Report:

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customization options to tailor the reports as per client requirements. This report can be personalized to cater to your research needs. Feel free to get in touch with our sales team, who will ensure that you get a report as per your needs.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com