iPhone 13: Apple can expand memory to 1TB by releasing 8K video recording

However, the company wants to expand the memory of devices taking into account a new reality where users tend to share more photos and videos.

Smartphone cameras are evolving, causing videos and photos to take up more space in the devices internal memory. Since Apple can launch the iPhone 13 with 8K video recording support, expanding the storage up to 1TB can be a good solution.

For now, as expected, Apple remains in complete silence on the matter. Currently, the company is more concerned with starting sales of the iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max models, which are only expected to start in the coming weeks in some countries.

Is 1TB of storage too much? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.