Gladbach proud of his performance, but disappointed with the result | Free press

Düsseldorf (dpa) – It was little consolation for Max Eberl, as the disappointment over the second victory in the new Champions League season was great.

“Real Madrid will remember us as a team they couldn’t beat,” said Borussia Mönchengladbach sporting director, who likely experienced a possible magical night as a tragic night. After the unfortunate 2-2 victory against the 13-time cup winner, one thing was particularly important for coach Marco Rose: “The performance against Real and the last 30 minutes in Milan showed that we have reached the League of champions, ”said the head coach. of the sixth Bundesliga.

For Rose, it was an important discovery that her team, which are now undefeated in six competitive games, be able to compete with the best international teams. “We had Real on the hook,” the 44-year-old said proudly. “Of course Mönchengladbach could have won,” said Real coach Zinedine Zidane. This gives the team an extra boost ahead of the important high-level duel with RB Leipzig on Saturday (6.30 p.m. / Sky). Because with a victory against the current leaders, the Gladbachers could win in the leading group of the Bundesliga.

It is doubtful that the team will also succeed in the Champions League. Ahead of the two duels with leader Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday in Kiev and three weeks later in the home game, the Gladbachers have a good starting position to get more than five points in the Champions League group stage for the first time. . But for the jump to the next round, the lost points of Milan and against Madrid could be missing in the final press release. Rose didn’t want to know more yet. “The group is relatively close. We want to keep looking for our chance. “

His players realized pretty quickly what they had shown that night in the empty Borussia Park. “Of course we are proud of what we have achieved against one of the biggest clubs in the world,” said captain Lars Stindl. Christoph Kramer also remembered the opponent’s class. “I don’t remember that in the last ten years they couldn’t when they had to,” said the 2014 world champion. And how much they had to do, was also shown in press comments Spanish. “Real were already in the emergency room”, wrote the Barcelona sports newspaper “Sport”.

It was definitely a good evening for Marcus Thuram, who scored his first two goals in the Champions League (33rd / 58th) before Karim Benzema (87th) and Casemiro (90th + 3) manage to equalize. In any case, Thuram has not lost his sense of humor. Asked about his father Lilian, who became world champion in 1998 with Real coach Zidane and who needed 67 Champions League games to score his first goal, the 23-year-old replied with a smile: “I didn’t even know he was in the Champions League. But I’m happy for him. “