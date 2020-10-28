Acrylic Monomers Market 2020 Will Grow at CAGR 5.4%: Market Share, Revenue and Cost Analysis with Key Company’s Profiles-Forecast to 2027|Global Key Companies- BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co

Market Insights

Acrylic monomers market is expected to grow at a rate of 5.4% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Acrylic monomers market report analyses the growth, due to the advantage of plastics made from acrylate monomers for making and fabrication of ultraviolet radiation and weathering.

The accelerating market for acrylic monomers and mounting consumption of butyl acrylate as a solution are some of the crucial circumstances expected to impel the prerequisite for paints within the advertise. A few of the other components driving the showcase development are expanding demand for plastics as a dissolvable in end-user industry and rubber manufacturing. The development within the sum of ordinances on confining hydrocarbons oil substance in propellant is additionally anticipated to ruin the advertise within the figure period. In spite of this, the advance in investigation ventures to expand the chemical substance of acrylic monomers by definition paints and coatings is accepted to execute productive openings for entrepreneurs in no time.

Major Market Players Covered in The Acrylic Monomers Market Are:

The major players covered in the acrylic monomers market report are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd, LG Chem, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Rohm and haas, Formosa Plastics Corporation., Kailash Company., Saudi Acrylic Monomer Company Limited, Methacrylate Producers Association, Methacrylate Producers Association, Petrochem Middle East India Private Limited, United Ink & Varnish Company Private Limited, Premier Pigments and Chemicals, D.R. Dyechem India Private Limited, Modern Industrial Plastics among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) caters a fortunate market scope due to the highest manufacturing units of automobiles and automobile spare parts. Therefore, the market for Acrylic Monomers in the region is estimated to expand at a consistent pace during the forecast period.

Global Acrylic Monomers Market Scope and Segments

Acrylic monomers market is segmented on the basis of product, type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into butyl acrylate monomer, methyl acrylate monomer, 2-ethyl hexyl acrylate monomer, ethyl acrylate monomer.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into the acrylamide & meth acrylamide, acrylate, acrylic acids & salts, acrylonitrile, bisphenol acrylics and methacrylate.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, plastics, printing inks, others.

Based on regions, the Acrylic Monomers Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Acrylic Monomers Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Acrylic Monomers market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Acrylic Monomers Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Geotextile Tube

Chapter 4: Presenting Acrylic Monomers Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Acrylic Monomers market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

