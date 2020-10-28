Acrylic Acid Market 2020 will Grow at CAGR of 7.6%: Global Segments, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2027|Top Companies- Dow Chemical Company, Hexion, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Sibur, Sasol, Cargill, Incorporated

Market Insights

Acrylic acid market is expected to grow at a rate of 7.6% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on acrylic acid market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Acrylic acid on the reaction with alcohol produces acrylates such as methanol, ethanol and Oxo alcohols like n-butanol and 2-ethylhexanol. Acrylic acid is widely used in the paints and coatings industry. Stringent government regulation regarding the utilization of organic compounds can restrict the market growth of arcyclic acids as they can degrade the soil on a wider range.

Major Market Players Covered in The Acrylic Acid Market Are:

The major players covered in the acrylic acid market report are The Dow Chemical Company, Hexion, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Sibur, Sasol, Cargill, Incorporated, Novozymes, Novomer Inc., Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. Momentive, Sunvic chemicals, Wego Chemical Group, Scientific Solutions LLC, Hydrite Chemical, Capitol Scientific, Inc., U.S. Chemicals, Miami Chemical, Inc., Wilkens-Anderson Co., CJ chemical among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) caters a fortunate market scope for the acrylic acid business owing to increase in the consumption of derivatives in various applications such as surfactants, coatings, personal care products and adhesives is expected to boost the regional growth over the forecast period.

Global Acrylic Acid Market Scope and Segments

Acrylic acid market is segmented on the basis of derivative type and end users. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of derivative type, the acrylic acid market is segmented into esters/acrylates, polymers and other derivatives. Esters/acrylates segment is sub-segmented into methyl, ethyl, butyl and 2-EH. Polymers segment is sub-segmented into elastomers, superabsorbent polymers and water treatment polymers. Other derivatives segment is sub-segmented into thermoplastic polyurethane elastomer.

On the basis of end users, the acrylic acid market is segmented into surface coatings industry, adhesives & sealants industry, plastic additives industry, water treatment, textiles, surfactants, diapers, automotive & transportation, industrial machinery and others.

Based on regions, the Acrylic Acid Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Acrylic Acid Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Acrylic Acid market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Acrylic Acid Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Geotextile Tube

Chapter 4: Presenting Acrylic Acid Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Acrylic Acid market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

