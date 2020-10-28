Injection Molding Machine Market 2020 Will Grow at CAGR of 4.6%: Global Industry Highlights, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2027|Top Players- Engel Austria GmbH, Arburg GmbH & Co. Kg, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

Market Insights

Injection molding machine market is expected to grow at a rate of 4.6% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on injection molding machine market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

An injection molding machine is mainly used to produce small and precise polymer components with complex shapes. The molds which is used in the entire process is quite expensive so the injection molding process is economical only for large production capacities. Injection molding machines are widely used in the manufacturing of various plastic products, such as automotive parts, syringes, bottles and others and this factor boost the market growth. The production rate of small moldings is very high and this factor can restrain the market growth.

Major Market Players Covered in The Injection Molding Machine Market Are:

The major players covered in the injection molding machine market report are Engel Austria GmbH, Arburg GmbH & Co. Kg, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., Dongshin Hydraulic Co., Ltd., Kraussmaffei Group GmbH, Negri Bossi S.P.A., Nigata Machine Techno Company, Ltd., Huarong Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd., Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd., Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., Oima SRL, R.P. Injection SRL, Toyo Machinery & Metal Co., Ltd., Boco Pardubice Machines S.R.O., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Plastic Technology Co., Ltd., Woojin Plaimm Co., Ltd., Borche North America Inc., Multiplas Enginery Co., Ltd., Mold Hotrunner Solutions Ltd., Boy GmbH & Co. Kg, SMF Maschinenfabrik GmbH, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) caters a fortunate market scope for the injection molding machine business owing to excellent presence of food and beverage, automobile and other industries.

Global Injection Molding Machine Market Scope and Segments

Injection molding machine market is segmented on the basis of product, machine type, clamping force and end-use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the injection molding machine market is segmented into plastic, rubber, metal, ceramic, others. Plastic segment is sub-segmented into thermoplastics and thermosets. Metal segment is sub-segmented into powder and liquid.

On the basis of machine type, the injection molding machine market is segmented into hydraulic, all-electric, hybrid.

On the basis of clamping force, the injection molding machine market is segmented 0–200 Ton-force, 201–500 ton-force, above 500 ton-force.

On the basis of end-use industry, the injection molding machine market is segmented automotive, consumer goods, packaging, healthcare, electrical & electronics and others.

Based on regions, the Injection Molding Machine Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

