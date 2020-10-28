Microsoft Reports Profit Growth from Cloud and Xbox Services

While distributing the October update for Windows 10 and promoting the new Xbox, Microsoft this week released its financial report for the third quarter of 2020. The numbers show the company has managed to exceed expectations. market amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Redmond giant, its revenues reached $ 37.2 billion during the period, with an initial estimate of $ 35.7 billion. Operating profit, on the other hand, rose 25% to US $ 15.9 billion, while net profit jumped 30% to US $ 13.9 billion.

Microsoft points out in its report that a large portion of its revenue was driven by Office 365 and Azure cloud services. The growth can also be justified by the greater number of workers in the home office, which has forced companies to adapt.

the turnover generated by the Commercial Office increased by 9%. Additionally, the company saw a 25% increase in the number of Microsoft 365 home subscribers, reaching 45.3 million.

Commenting on the bottom line, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella celebrated the good phase of the business and stressed that the focus remains on digital transformation:

The next decade of economic performance for all businesses will be defined by the speed of their digital transformation. We innovate in all of our initiatives by building modern technology to help our customers across industries improve time to value, increase agility and reduce costs.

Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft, confirmed that the company’s cloud services were the reason for the growth:

Demand for our cloud offerings enabled a good start to the year, with our commercial cloud revenues generating $ 15.2 billion, an increase of 31% per year. We will continue to invest in the important opportunity that lies ahead to drive long-term growth.

Finally, the company’s gaming business also performed well, growing 30% over the same period last year. This goal was achieved through the sale of hardware and increased membership in Xbox Game Pass, which now has 15 million users.