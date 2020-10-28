📰 An initial assessment of the sources and sinks of nitrous oxide (N2O) on a global scale

Laughing gas or nitrous oxide (N2O) is a powerful greenhouse gas (about 300 times more efficient than carbon dioxide) that contributes to both the depletion of the ozone layer in the stratosphere and global warming. Its concentration in the atmosphere (The word atmosphere can have several meanings 🙂 has increased by 2% per decade (A decade equals ten years. The term is derived from the Latin words of decem “ten” and annus “year.) In the last 150 years.

Global N2O report for the period 2007-2016 showing the direct and indirect flows of anthropogenic sources (arrows in warm tones; red: Agriculture) and natural springs and wells (green arrows). The total amount is not exactly equal to the observed atmospheric accumulation, since the various terms were valued independently of one another. This apparent imbalance corresponds to the margin of uncertainty noted in the balance sheet. The sources and sinks are given in TgN / year.



An international group of researchers from the "Global Carbon Project" and the "International Nitrogen Initiative" has just carried out a first complete inventory of natural and anthropogenic N2O sources and sinks. This evaluation takes into account the whole of the compartments of the earth system (atmosphere, continents and oceans) and takes into account possible interactions between nitrogen deposits (N) and the biochemical processes that control N2O emissions. This report was able to determine that the rate of N2O emissions worldwide since 1980 by 10% to 17.0 TgN / year (teragrams nitrogen per year) in 2016.

French researchers from this group took part in the estimation of the N2O flux emitted by the ocean and continental surfaces. The oceanic flow of N2O was rated at 3.4 TgN / year (estimated in a range of 2.5 to 4.34) for the decade 2007-2016. The tropical zone (30 ° S-30 ° N) is the main emission region (53% of this flow) in front of the southern hemisphere (31%) and the northern hemisphere (17%). However, the main cause of the increase in atmospheric N2O remains the use of fertilizers agricultural land, the use of which in the decade 2007-2016 up to 70% of anthropogenic emissions. In general, all anthropogenic N2O emissions have increased worldwide by 30% to 7.3 TgN / year (range from 4.2 to 11.4) in the last 4 decades (1980-2016).

This study highlights the urgent need to reduce N2O emissions.

Find out more:

H. Tian, ​​R. Xu, JG Canadell, et al. A comprehensive quantification of global nitrous oxide sources and sinks. Nature 586, 248- 256 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2780-0

Contacts:

– Philippe Ciais – Researcher (A researcher (researcher) means a person whose job it is to do research. It is difficult to define the research profession so clearly …) in climatology – philippe.ciais at lsce. ipsl.fr.

– Sarah Berthet – CNRM – sarah.berthet at meteo.fr

