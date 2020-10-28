Galaxy Space could be Samsung’s new line of virtual reality glasses

Although they haven’t gained much prominence with society in recent years, Samsung VR glasses are still a good option for those who want to get into VR without spending a lot, but it looks like the company should introduce changes in its product line. headsets very soon.

Indeed, a new registration with the United States patent and intellectual property agency, the USPTO, reveals that Samsung can replace the Gear brand with the new Galaxy Space brand.

In the reference document itself, we see that the description of the brand reveals that Samsung plans to use the nomenclature of “virtual reality headsets”, in addition to other extremely diverse products such as routers, LED displays. , projectors, portable batteries, smart locks and even smartphones. But the big bet is the use in VR glasses.

Currently, only Samsung VR glasses are featured under the Gear brand, which was previously intended for all types of company accessories. A few years ago, the manufacturer made a major change by transferring its wearable devices such as smartwatches, smartbands and wireless headphones to the central Galaxy brand, and it should be the same with VR glasses, decreeing the end of the Gear brand.

Last year, a leak revealed that Samsung had a 2-in-1 laptop called the Galaxy Space. It was registered in the Geekbench with 8 GB of RAM, WIndows 10 Home and a 2.84 GHz octa-core processor, possibly the Snapdragon 850.

So while the possibility of changing the nomenclature of the Gear VR brand to Galaxy Space makes a lot of sense, we cannot guarantee that this can really happen, as the description of the brand itself reveals that the use may be extended to other products. More news should arrive soon.