New Star Wars: Squadrons DLC puts Baby Yoda in your ship’s cabin

Taking advantage of the arrival of the second season of The Mandalorian, the original Disney Plus series, Electronic Arts presents the arrival of a new DLC for Star Wars: Squadrons.

The reveal was made during the Mando Mondays event and confirmed that the game will earn new cosmetic items inspired by the first season of the series played by Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Narcos).

There are eight new items in all, including utensils to hang from the ceiling of your ship’s cabin, holograms that are displayed next to the window, decals to stylize the ship, as well as two dolls to put on the control panel: an IG-Series killer android and a “mysterious creature”: Baby Yoda.

Star Wars: Squadrons is perfectly in line with the proposal to create a battle between spaceships with a lot of fun. You can read the full review of the game here on TudoCelular.

Meanwhile, the second season of The Mandalorian hits Disney Plus on October 30 this Friday. To officially watch the new plot in Brazil, fans will have to wait a little longer until the Disney streaming platform arrives on November 17th.