Cologne (dpa) – The traditional ice hockey club Kölner Haie has started selling symbolic tickets. This is intended to contribute to the sustainability of the eight-time German champion.

The so-called “#immerwigger” tickets have been available for ten euros each since Wednesday. According to their own statement, the Haiens lack around one million euros to be able to participate in the game even without a spectator if the German Ice Hockey League season begins in December. To close that gap, NHL superstar club Leon Draisaitl would have to sell 100,000 tickets.

It’s still unclear if the DEL can start another season this year. With matches in front of spectators currently not possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league had already postponed the planned start of the season twice. The clubs depend heavily on the income of the public.

With 13,333 spectators, the Hedge had the highest average of any German sports club outside the professional football leagues last season. Given the current situation, the sustainability of the Cologne ice hockey site is therefore seriously threatened, according to general manager Philipp Walter. As one of the six DEL clubs, La Haie will not be participating in the preparation tournament scheduled from mid-November. The league wants to test if a season can work during the pandemic.