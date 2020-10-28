Finally! Redmi Note 8 starts receiving Android 10 update with MIUI 12

It took, but it finally happened. Xiaomi has started to distribute Android 10 in conjunction with MIUI 12 to Redmi Note 8 users. The news has been confirmed by XDA staff and some Indian users.

However, everyone claims that this is a “stable beta”. This means that Xiaomi is launching the software for the first time to certain users registered in the Mi Pilot test program. The intention is to receive comments from this audience before launching the global distribution of Android 10.

If Xiaomi confirms that there is no relevant bug in the software, the update will be released to all Redmi Note 8 owners in the coming weeks.

As of now, there is still no exact date for the update to be released for everyone. Even so, these are the only details of the changelog:

MIUI 12 stable based on Android 10 Android security package for September 2020 Increased security and system stability

Although short, the changelog hides all the improvements already announced by Xiaomi within the MIIUI 12:

MIUI 12 brings important features like system-wide dark mode (including third-party apps), new animations, new wallpapers and an even more granular privacy control system.

Do you own a Redmi Note 8? Looking forward to Android 10 and MIUI 12? Let us know your expectations here in the comments.