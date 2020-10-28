Fog Computing Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Growth Opportunities and Forecasts Growth by 2027 | Trending Report

The Objective of the Fog Computing Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for Fog Computing Industry over the forecast years. In Fog Computing Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

Fog computing refers to extended cloud where data is closer to the things that produce and act on IoT data. It is basically a layer of a distributed network environment and is integrated with cloud computing and internet of things (IoT) technologies. The development of fog computing frameworks gives organizations more choices for processing data, wherever it is most appropriate to do. Fog computing reduces the amount of bandwidth needed for data transfer on the extended cloud computing technologies . It can also be used in scenarios where there is no bandwidth connection to send data, hence the data generated must be processed close to access later. It also provides users security features in a fog network, from segmented network traffic to virtual firewalls.

Get sample report for more details: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3909

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

After the outbreak of corona virus, almost every sector across the globe has moved toward digitization, automation, and people have started working from home, owing to which companies migrated their work load to cloud to ensure that businesses function as usual. Hence, the organizations is now expected to spend more on IT infrastructure for business applications and customer support services globally to work efficiently post covid-19 period.

In the coming years, digitization, cloud computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence are expected to dominate the technology space and investors are planning for long term investment plans in this sector.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Increase in adoption of smart devices to facilitate smart grids, smart cities, smart buildings, vehicle networks, and software-defined networks across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the fog computing market. Rise in IoT connectivity, machine to machine communication technology, and rise in demand for connected devices among end users are expected to boost the growth of the fog computing market. In addition, growth in awareness regarding the benefits of cloud software platforms among end users and governments taking initiatives to drive innovations and deployments in the fog computing market are expected to propel the market growth. However, security and privacy concerns remain as a hindrance for the fog computing market growth. Moreover, increase in R&D investments from governments to develop the cloud computing platform pose as an opportunity for the market growth.

Increase in usage of fog computing in connected cars technology

Rise in use of fog computing solutions to support the development of connected cars has been witnessed in past few years. Connected cars display a rich set of interactions and connectivity from cars to cars, cars to access points, and access points to access points. Fog computing allows various features that make it an ideal platform for delivering a wide range of smart connected vehicles (SCV), services in traffic support, safety, mobility & location awareness, heterogeneity, real-time interactions, and low latency.

Real-time processing in AI is advancement of virtual reality in which most of the information recovery and processing is forwarded to related devices, such as associated phones, smart home storage, and cloud. Fog architecture help these devices with intelligent location hierarchy to locate and analyze data.

Evolution of 5G technology

The evolution of 5G technology has led to the growth in edge computing data architecture with low latency issues and smooth bandwidth functioning. In addition, evolution of IoT to Internet of Everything (IoE) requires high-speed data analytics and shorter response time, which acts as another driver for the fog computing market. For instance, Fujitsu announced its collaboration with top tech giants such as Cisco Systems, Microsoft, Dell, ARM, Intel, and the Princeton University Edge Laboratory to form an association that aims to speed up the development of core technologies for fog computing. Thus, ability of fog computing in the 5G technology network to bring power of computing at the edge of the network is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Inquiry more about this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3909

Major players analyzed in the market include ADLINK Technologies, ARM Holding Plc., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric Software, LLC, and Toshiba Corporation.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global fog computing industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027 to highlight the market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com