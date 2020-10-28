Oi’s Black Friday brings 500 Mega Fiber deals, TikTok partnership and more

Following the trend of Brazilian retail, operator Oi this week announced the anticipation of the main Black Friday 2020 offers. According to the company, there are several promotions for prepaid and postpaid plan customers.

However, the company’s biggest deal this Black Friday is at Oi Fibra. Indeed, the company is launching the service at a speed of 500 Mega, with a download rate of up to 250 Mega, access to Oi Play and other benefits with a price of R $ 149.90 per month.

For the promotional period of Black Friday, customers who rent Oi Fibra 500 Mega will pay the same price as Oi Fibra 400 Mega. Other extras in the plans include the Wifi Up modem, which improves the connection, and the Oi Expert Remote service, which provides specialists 24 hours a day to answer questions and provide information.

Another novelty is a partnership between Oi and TikTok. This should guarantee access to the social network without reduction of the excess under the Oi Controle 16 GB plan. In addition, the customer still has limited national calls and the offer costs R $ 49.99 per month.

Oi’s Mobile Postpaid offer, for its part, offers 100 GB of Internet with access to video streaming services Netflix, YouTube and Oi Play, to social networks Facebook and Instagram and to Messenger and WhatsApp messaging, not to mention the data franchise, for R $ 99 / month.

Finally, the prepaid customer can also contract the 8 GB Internet offer with unlimited calls and access to Oi Jornais for a monthly recharge of R $ 25. Roberto Guenzburger, Director of Consumer and Business Marketing at Oi, commented on the launch of the offers:

Oi anticipates Black Friday with the best fixed and mobile connectivity offers, which guarantee connection speed and stability, high data deductibles, relevant content, at extremely competitive prices. The operator’s goal is for customers to see their services as allies and to be able to use them without worry.