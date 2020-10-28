Global Mortuary Equipment Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The Mortuary Equipment Market study consists of a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The report is based on the market type, organization size, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The info covered helps businesses know how patents, licensing agreements and other legal restrictions affect the manufacture and sale of the firm’s products. An influential Mortuary Equipment Market report reveals the nature of demand for the firm’s product to know if the demand for the product is constant or seasonal.

Market Analysis and Insights of Mortuary Equipment Market

Mortuary equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1301.58 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The rise in the number of organ transplantations has been directly impacting the growth of the mortuary equipment market.

The major players covered in the mortuary equipment market report are Roftek, SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd., KUGEL medical GmbH & Co. KG, LEEC Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Flexmort, Mortech Manufacturing Company, Inc., HYGECO, Mopec, Mortuary Lift Company, and C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.c., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The increase in the number of road accidents and work-related disasters has led the manufacturers to widen advanced mortuary equipment which is expected to fuel the market growth rate. The high mortality rate, rising investments and rapid advancements in the healthcare infrastructure, growing number of morgues and increase in number of private morgues for funeral services and increasing demand for automation has also led to the increased demand for mortuary equipment market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. In addition, the growing demand for preservation of corpses for research and forensic purposes along with technological advancements and automation will further offer tremendous growth opportunities for the mortuary equipment market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High cost and other ethical concerns associated to post-mortem and storage of dead bodies may hamper the growth of the mortuary equipment market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This mortuary equipment market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on mortuary equipment market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Mortuary Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Mortuary equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, usage and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the mortuary equipment market is segmented into trolleys, stretchers and lifts, refrigeration units, autopsy platforms and equipment, embalming workstations, cabinets, dissection tables and others.

On the basis of usage, the mortuary equipment market is segmented into manual and automated.

Mortuary equipment market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals, research and academics, forensic laboratories, private-morgues and others.

Mortuary Equipment Market Country Level Analysis

Mortuary equipment market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, usage and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the mortuary equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the mortuary equipment market due to the accessibility of a large number of private mortuaries, hospital morgues and high adoption rate for technologically advanced products, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the rapidly rising number of hospitals in private sector in this particular region.

The country section of the mortuary equipment market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Mortuary equipment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for mortuary equipment market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the mortuary equipment market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Mortuary Equipment Market Share Analysis

Mortuary equipment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to mortuary equipment market.

