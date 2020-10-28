IoT Connectivity Market Size, Share Industry Trend Report 2020 | Cisco Systems, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and More

DBMR Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global IoT Connectivity Market Research Report with a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans and latest development in the industry. This report covers the growth opportunities and the limiting factors of the IoT Connectivity Market. IoT Connectivity Market size report contains growth rate, revenue, segmentation with product type, application, end-users, regions, manufacturers, and more. The Study also provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World with Global Outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Key Statistics.

Global IoT connectivity market is set witness healthy CAGR of 18.85% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising integration of blockchain with IoT and rising demand for support and maintenance services are the factor for the market growth.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the IoT Connectivity Market report: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IoT connectivity market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AT&T Intellectual Property, Telefónica S.A, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Vodafone Limited, Sierra Wireless., Verizon Business, Orange Business Services, Telit, Hologram, Particle, Aeris., Sigfox, EMNIFY GMBH, Moeco IoT Inc., Softdel, Arm Limited, Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., Lantronix, Inc, among others.

Global IoT Connectivity Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Development of connected devices will drive the market growth

High energy and bandwidth consumption will restrict this market growth

In June 2018, Arm announced the acquisition of Stream Technologies which will help them to enable connectivity management in every device. Stream will get combined with the Arm Mbed IoT device management platform. This acquisition will help the company provide solutions to their customer to easily manage their IoT complexities and focus more on the data generated by their connected devices

If opting for the Global version of IoT Connectivity Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

