International

Cheap? LG Velvet and Wing officially launched in India

rej October 28, 2020

LG continues to expand its presence in the Indian market. Therefore, the company finally launched the new LG Wing and Velvet in the country. According to the manufacturer, the pre-sale of the devices begins on Friday (30).

As of Velvet, the device was announced in India with the same version sold in Brazil, that is, without support for the 5G network. Either way, the processor is the Snapdragon 845, which runs on 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 4300mAh battery.

According to the company, India does not yet have a 5G network. Therefore, launching Velvet with Snapdragon 845 is the best option for the local audience.

The LG Wing maintains the specifications of the international model, since the company has released a unique variant for the device. So we have the Snapdragon 765G and the presence of the 5G network. Check out the official launch prices for both devices below:

LG Velvet – 36,990 rupees (~ R $ 2,854) LG Wing – 69,990 rupees (~ R $ 5,402)

(updated October 28, 2020, 7:20 a.m.)

rej

Related Articles

October 22, 2020
1

Latest Update 2020: Laser Particle Analyzer Market by COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Market Research Store

October 8, 2020
14

Parkinson’s Disease Market 2020 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis || Leading Players – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Acorda Therapeutics

October 22, 2020
9

Remote Patient Monitoring Software Market 2020-2027 New Investment Viability Analysis by DBMR || Leading Players are Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Welch Allyn, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Intelesens Ltd

Bulk Email Verification and Validation Service Market
October 13, 2020
7

Bulk Email Verification and Validation Service Market Spectacular Growth in Worldwide with Eminent Key Players: Zero Bounce,MillionVerifier,Hubuco,QuickEmailVerification.Com,Xverify,MyEmailVerifier,DataValidation,EmailListVerify,EmailMarker,MailboxValidator

Close