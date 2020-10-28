Travis Scott to perform in Portugal next year

The performance of the American rapper is scheduled for July 10 and will take place at the Rolling Loud festival.

It is one of the biggest hip hop festivals in the world and the one that generally makes Miami, USA, its homeland. In the summer of 2021 there will be a special edition among us, in the sands of Portimão. And a new headliner has just been confirmed: Travis Scott.

The Rolling Loud will take place in Praia da Rocha, Algarve, July 6-10. Besides Travis Scott, who has been on the Rolling Loud stage in the USA, Stormzy and Cardi B are also confirmed in the two extra days that have been added to the festival.

The first three days of the event, July 6, 7 and 8, had already been a commercial success, with tickets sold for lineup that already included A $ AP Rocky, Future and Wiz Khalifa, among others. Praia da Rocha’s hip hop party will be even bigger, however.

At 29, the Houston-born rapper (real name Jacques Berman Webster II) has become one of hip hop’s most influential voices in recent years. “Astroworld” is his most recent album, still from 2018, but it is likely that he will arrive in Portimão with a new album to show fans, “Utopia”.

Tickets for the remaining days of Rolling Loud will go on pre-sale this Thursday, October 29, starting at 9 a.m., and go on sale the next day, as the promoter says on Instagram. The festival sells tickets through phased versions, so there may be price variations. You can pre-order online. The price of tickets will likely increase over the days.