COVID-19 Business Impact: Biggest Driver and Restraint of Biological Wastewater Treatment Market

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Biological Wastewater Treatment Market

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market size is predicted to reach $11.6 million by 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for Biological Wastewater Treatment Market:

Bargaining Power of Suppliers:The switching cost from one supplier to another is projected to be low.

The bargaining power of suppliers is very Low.

Bargaining Power of Consumers: In this market, the concentration of buyers is High.

The bargaining power of consumers is Low.

The threat of New Entrants: Huge initial investments are essential to start a new biological wastewater treatment system.

The threat of new entrants is High.

The threat of Substitutes: This market has a numerous alternative of products; moreover, technology also offers high switching costs for clients.

The threat of substitutes is High.

Competitive Rivalry in the Market: The biological wastewater treatmenthas numerous small, medium and large-scale players. Many major players are following several business strategies and product differentiation among them. The competitive rivalry in the industry is High.

Biological wastewater treatment mostly relies on bacteria and nematodes, which break down the biological wastes with the help of normal cellular processes. Mostly, biological wastewater treatments are used to treat impure water which contains a huge amount of substances like wastes, garbage or any other undissolved particles. Basically, biological wastewater treatment primarily uses protozoa or bacteria to clean the water through natural processes. The bacteria used in cleaning the water decompose molecules and make the water suitable for use.

With increasing population, the need for water also increases, due to which the government has been taking various steps to purify the water; this is predicted to drive the biological wastewater treatment market in the forecast period. Moreover, most of the industries use water for their operational purposes and using fresh water can cause depletion of fresh water from the ecosystem. With the help of biological wastewater treatment, many industries recycle water for their operational work by purifying. Increase in industrialization is predicted to be a factor responsible for the growth of the biological wastewater treatment market.

The cost involved in setting up and maintaining Biological Wastewater Treatment equipment is very high due to which it is to hamper the growth of the market. As capital investment, maintenance cost and operational cost in purifying water is quite high. In addition, the space required to setup the equipment and store gallons of water is considered to be the biggest restraint for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Aerobic process segment is expected to rise with a CAGR of 6.5% by generating a revenue of $5.9 million by 2026. This segment is estimated to have the highest growth rate in the estimated period due to lower investment and simpler design with the most effective output. The aerobic process helps to purify water by breaking down oxygen to biological substances through a external force due to which it is predicted to grow at a higher pace in the forecast period.

The industrial end use segment is expected to rise with a CAGR of 4.2% by generating a revenue of $5.5 million by 2026. The industrial end use segment is further categorized into pharmaceuticals, chemicals, meat & poultry, pulp & paper and others.

Asia-Pacific is considered to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 6.1% by generating a revenue of $3.1 million by 2026. Many major companies are trying to shift their operation to this region for low labor and manufacturing cost and many other hidden costs, and this is predicted to boost the overall market over the forecast period. North America market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 4.6% by generating a revenue of $3.5 million by 2026. The presence of large manufacturing units in the region is predicted to boost the North America regional market in the forecast period.

The major key players across the globe in the biological wastewater treatment market are SUEZ (EPA: SEV), Xylem (NYSE: XYL), Ecolab (NYSE: ECL), Veolia (EPA: VIE), Pentair plc, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Aquatech International LLC, Calgon Carbon Corporation, and 3M among others.

