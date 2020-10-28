Seagate, HAMR hard drive, announces 50TB by 2026

Seagate plans 20 TB and then 50 TB for the next generation of hard drives. These new capacities will be possible thanks to HAMR technology.

The announcement was made when the group’s results were published. The hard drive maker wanted to “reassure” its shareholders by revealing a small part of its roadmap. Some interesting points about the new generation hard drives were discussed.

Seagate, 50 TB hard drives in 2026

Probably one of the most important is the introduction of HAMR technology. With the contraction of heat-assisted magnetic recording, the company can better assert itself against competitors such as Western Digital. The latter relies on ePMR (Energy Assisted Perpendicular Magnetic Recording) and MAMR (Microwave Assisted) technology and already has a hard drive with a capacity of 20 TB in the catalog.

HAMR technology uses a new type of magnetic recording on every turntable. The aim is to make the data bits smaller and denser while remaining stable. Seagate explains

“A small laser diode attached to each recording head heats a small spot on the platter, allowing the recording head to reverse the magnetic polarity of each bit very stably and thus write data. Seagate’s proprietary HAMR technology will be available in a standard format that reduces the total cost of ownership by allowing many more terabytes (TB) of storage space to be stored in the same space as a traditional hard drive. “”

Seagate normally plans to launch a 20TB hard drive with this technology in December. On this issue, the company clarified

“We remain on track to ship 20 TB HAMR drives by December. This is a milestone […] Seagate will be the first to use this key technology to deliver 50TB HAMR drives in 2026. “