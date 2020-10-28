Insights on The Global Cloud Storage Gateway Market Demand With COVID-19 Recovery Analysis 2020 | Better Delivery Process to Boost Market Growth by 2027 | Trending Report

The Objective of the Cloud Storage Gateway Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for Cloud Storage Gateway Industry over the forecast years. In Cloud Storage Gateway Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

A cloud storage gateway is a software or hardware networking device that provides connectivity and protocol translation services between a cloud storage service provider and local customer application. It is a software implemented on a local machine or application to facilitate data transfer between incompatible protocols, security, and compression services. A cloud storage gateway is designed to provide better interoperability between different data protocols used in a client/server cloud architecture. Generally, cloud storage gateways are implemented as software gateways provide a suite of services to facilitate seamless data transfer and retrieval between remote cloud storage servers, data compression for faster transfer, version management, and control of entire storage snapshots and run-time encryption, which ensures secure data transmission.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

During the COVID-19, companies have shifted to work from home for their operations. Partnering with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Alibaba, Cloud 3i Infotech launched remote worker as a service. This VPN-as-a-service facilitates remote working by hosting any on-premise server or application encouraging, organizations to move to cloud with ease, adopt BYOD, and mobility in a hybrid IT environment.

Tech Mahindra is partnering with IBM to help clients migrate core business applications to IBM public cloud using IBM cloud packs.

It is expected that by the end of the year 2020, 83% of companies would be using cloud platforms and among these, 41% prefer to use public cloud platforms.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The ever-increasing volume of data on digital networks among government agencies and private enterprises encourage adoption of cloud storage, which drives the cloud storage gateways market. Gateway providers normally reduce data redundancy and surge compression capabilities to utilize bandwidth resourcefully and mobilize data, cutting down Capex and Opex cost of organizations, which drives the cloud storage gateways market growth. Reduced digital footprint for low service cost boosts demand for cloud storage gateways. However, rise in concerns related to safety and legitimate use of this data is a major challenge for growth of the cloud storage gateways industry. Contrarily, demand for efficient disaster recovery and backup rises, as data usage is increasing, which is further expected to boost the cloud storage gateway market during the forecast period. In addition, organizations are opting for cloud storage as there is high cost associated with traditional storage which is anticipated to drive the cloud storage gateways market.

Increase in demand to integrate cloud storage with local object storage

The need to manage rise in volume of unstructured data is seen across every organization’s IT department. Businesses want to shift to cloud storage solutions to deliver these capabilities and reduce costs. To be able to store this data while meeting requirements for durability, availability, and performance, all while containing costs, many IT organizations have turned to cloud-based solutions such as object storage. For instance, Amazon S3 has become so successful that it is becoming a standard application protocol in the industry and is creating demand for on-premises object-based storage too. Various developments in the cloud storage market are further expected to accelerate growth of the cloud storage gateways market.

Rise in need for data encryption in organizations

As compared to a commercial external hard drive where files have to be manually encrypted, cloud services automatically encrypt files before storing them. This means hackers need to crack the file encryption first before they can steal any information. And data encryption is very hard to crack due to letters, numbers, and special characters that are generated by random user actions. Thus, data is protected over cloud storage, which encourages organizations to adopt cloud storage gateways.

Major players analyzed in the market include Agosto, Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Ctera Networks Inc., Dell Inc., Emulex Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Maldivica Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NetApp Inc., and Oracle Corporation.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents analytical depiction of the global cloud storage gateways industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global cloud storage gateways market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027 to highlight the cloud storage gateways market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global cloud storage gateways market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

