Galaxy S7, S7 Edge and A71 receive security update and patches from Samsung

Samsung continues to distribute the October security package for its devices. Recently we saw that the Galaxy Note 9 received the main fixes here in Brazil.

Now the South Korean manufacturer has decided to release the September security update for the classic Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. According to some users, the five-year-olds started receiving the update this week in Canada and the UK.

The package weighs around 70 MB, is numbered G930W8VLS8CTI1 or G935W8VLS8CTI1 and fixes around 15 flaws found on Android. In addition, Samsung is also making bug fixes and stability improvements available.

The most curious point is that Samsung released this update, even though it stopped supporting the devices in early 2020. Therefore, everything indicates that this update is considered critical and should fix an important flaw found in the software of the devices.

So far no Brazilian user has received the update, but everything should change soon. Indeed, Samsung generally distributes this type of update in phases.

Along with this, the Galaxy A71 has also been updated this week. However, instead of receiving a new security package, the device gains a number of stability improvements.

Samsung released One UI 2.5 for the Galaxy A71 earlier this month and is now fixing some user-reported issues. For now, the update is only available in the Netherlands.