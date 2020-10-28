Gigabyte of the Ryzen 5000 series releases a new BIOS for its motherboards X570, B550 and A520

Like its competitors, Gigabyte is announcing the release of new BIOSes that support the Ryzen 5000 series. They affect the manufacturer’s AMD X570, B550, and A520 motherboards.

Gigabyte states that these new BIOS offer the necessary prerequisites to ensure “optimal” support for the new Ryzen 5000. Improvements in performance, compatibility, and stability are promised.

The Ryzen 5000 series uses the ZEN 3 processor architecture. The product line consists of four models with Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X. Gigabytes precisely

“We created a first bootable BIOS in September to support this Ryzen 5000. However, our RD team has been working closely with AMD to validate the latest AMD BIOS AGESA code and provide our users with a better product experience. “”

Gigabyte X570, B550, and A520 motherboards



Suitable motherboards can be updated using various methods such as the @BIOS utility, Q-Flash technology or even Q-Flash Plus in order to update the BIOS without installing a processor, memory or even a graphics card.

These latest BIOS for AMD X570, B550, and A520 motherboards are available for download now.