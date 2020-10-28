Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market: COVID-19 Impact Before and After Business Report

Research Dive has added a new report to its repository on the global wastewater treatment chemicals market. As per the report, the market is projected to surpass $74770 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.90% from 2020 to 2027.

This report offers complete insights on the current position and future scope of the market. The report is a reliable research study, delivering meticulous market insights for new entrants, investors, prevailing market players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

The major factors boosting the growth of the global wastewater treatment chemicals industry are the rising industrialization and urbanization as well as the growing economic development worldwide. Wastewater chemicals are used in various industries for purifying wastewater and making it capable for reusing. Hence, the growing need for water in various industrial processes is fueling the market growth. However, implementation of stringent government rules on the total suspended solid (TSS) level in the water is expected to hamper the growth of the global industry.

The report segments the global wastewater treatment chemicals market into chemicals, end use, and region.

Coagulants & Flocculants Sub-Segment to Seize Major Market Share in the Forecast Period

Among chemicals segment, the coagulants & flocculants sub-segment is expected to grab highest share of the market during forecast period. This is mainly because coagulants & flocculants are affordable, highly effective, and ready to use solutions.

Industrial Segment to Grab a Leading Market Share in the Forecast Period

Among end use segment, the industrial sub-segment is expected to have a leading market share throughout the forecast period. This growth is mostly owing to the extensive use of wastewater treatment chemicals in the industries for removing contaminants from wastewater and making it fit for reuse.

Asia-Pacific Region to Observe Momentous Growth

The report evaluates the global wastewater treatment chemicals market across several regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience greatest growth mainly owing to the growing demand for treated water in industries and portable water for domestic applications.

Top Players in the Market:

The top players cited in the report are BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Nalco-Ecolab, Lonza Group, GE Water & Process Technologies, Carus Corporation, Kemira, Hydrite Chemical, BWA Water Additives, Thermax, AkzoNobel, and others. The report caters various industry approaches and strategies like newest tactical moves & developments, product/service line, business performance, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, active in the global market.

