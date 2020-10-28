COVID-19 Impact: What will be the future of the Expanded Polystyrene Packaging Market

According to recent report by Research Dive, the global expanded polystyrene packaging market is expected to generate a revenue of $13180.00 million at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period.

The comprehensive report delivers a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including important aspects of the market from growth factors, other market dynamics, challenges, restraints and different opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new entrants to understand the market.

The growth in the demand for polystyrene packaging from the end use industries such as food & beverage, buildings & construction and automotive sectors is a major expanded polystyrene packaging market driver. It is a purely recyclable material with minimal environmental effect, which will drive the market growth.

The demand of green buildings has emerged as a new opportunity for the market. These sustainable buildings are the most economic and durable buildings. Polystyrene is used as an insulation material during the construction of such building. These are the factors creating new opportunities for the market.

The report has divided the market based on product type, end-use, and regional analysis.

White expanded polystyrene packaging type will be the most lucrative

White expanded polystyrene packaging segment garnered the highest revenue in 2018 and is expected to continue the growth during the next forecast period. The exhibiting properties of the white polystyrene packaging such as mechanical durability, water resistance and others are the main driving factors of the market.

Food and Beverage to register the highest market size

The food and beverage segment will continue to have the highest market size in the upcoming years. The major driving factor behind this growth is the usage of expanded polystyrene for the food packaging materials such as plates, containers, and others.

North America will lead the market

North America ruled the global market in 2018 in terms of market share and is further predicted to continue the dominance. The reason behind this growth is attributed to the implementation of polystyrene packaging materials by the buildings & construction industry for the several applications such as residential & commercial buildings, roadways, and other construction activities.

Key Players and Business Strategies

The report enlists the leading players of the market including INEOS, BASF SE, SABIC, KANEKA CORPORATION, Synthos, StyroChem, Dow, Ravago, Versalis S.p.A., Total, and many others. The report also recapitulates many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments by the leading players.

