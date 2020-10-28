Patron of the volleys: Sporting events are not a corona hotspot | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Kaweh Niroomand does not see sporting events as corona hotspots. “This is completely absurd,” said Bundesliga club Berlin manager BR Volleys of “Berliner Morgenpost”.

Niroomand, who is also the spokesperson for Berlin professional clubs and vice-president of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), responded to a statement by Berlin finance senator Matthias Kollatz. He said on Tuesday that sporting events without supporters were a way “not to contribute to the infection screw being returned.”

“I have great respect for the finance senator, but it does not appear to have been told to me knowingly,” Noroomand said. There is not a known case in Germany in which a corona outbreak must have been recorded after a football, handball, volleyball or basketball match.

The Berlin Senate shot at the fact that only 500 visitors instead of the previous 5,000 should be allowed to participate in outdoor sporting events and a maximum of 300 instead of 1,000 in the hall. After examining a hygiene concept by the Senate health administration, this restriction could however be modified or lifted, the Senate announced in explanation of the modification of the ordinance on protection against infections. .