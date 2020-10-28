Dairy Dessert and Yogurt Market Size, COVID-19 Impact, Industry Growth and Forecast

In the last two decades, dairy dessert has become increasingly popular as a product category owing to the proliferation of types and variants of ready-to-eat dairy desserts. Sensory appeal, convenience, and nutrition are the factors that propel the growth of the dairy dessert and yogurt market. Vigorous expansion of franchise chain, especially for frozen yogurt offering customized and unique products has created a positive impact on the market. Consumers today are willing to experiment with new flavors. This in turn drives the growth of the dairy dessert market. However, increase in health consciousness consumers is expected to restrain the market growth.

Dairy based desserts refer to the ready-to-eat flavored dairy dessert products made from milk. They include frozen dairy confections, novelties, and dairy-based fillings, such as ice creams, frozen yoghurt, pudding, fudge, custard, milkshakes, and others. Dairy desserts provide nutrition along with taste of sweetness for which they have gained popularity. Innovations in the variety of desserts with attractive colors and unique flavors have seized the attention of the consumers.

On the contrary, product development through improved functional ingredients such as texture modifiers and innovative packaging can be viewed as an opportunity by the manufacturers for further growth and expansion of the market.

The market is segmented based on type, flavor, packaging, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, it is classified into ice cream, frozen yogurt, custard, pudding, and others. Based on flavor, it is segmented into chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, caramel, and others. Based on packaging material, it is categorized into glass, plastic, paper, and others. Based on distribution channel, it is divided into online retail, supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, departmental stores, and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players in the market include Unilever, Nestlé, Dunkin’ Brands, Kahala Brands, Berkshire Hathaway, Kemps, Menchie’s, ConAgra Foods, Dannon, and Stonyfield Farm, Inc.

