Herbs and Spices Kombucha Market 2020 To Register Impressive growth | Hain Celestial, KeVita.com, Wonder Drink, Kosmic Kombucha

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Asheville Kombucha Mamas, LLC, GT’S LIVING FOODS, Hain Celestial, KeVita.com, Wonder Drink, Kosmic Kombucha, LIVE Soda, LLC, Manta Media Inc., NessAlla Kombucha, RED BULL, Reeds inc., Revive Kombucha, humm kombucha and BREW DR. TEA COMPANY among other domestic and global players.

Kombucha is a mature drink. It is made by adding SCOBY (symbiotic bacteria and yeast colonies) in black or distilled green tea and sugar. The mixture is allowed to ferment for a week to a month. The result is a soda that can go from sweet to vinegar depending on the duration of fermentation. For a second fermentation, vegetables, fruits and spices can be used to give an extra flavor. Kombucha has been marketed as a medication for the treatment of a variety of human diseases, including HIV-AIDS and cardiovascular diseases. It also provides other useful uncontrolled effects, such as boosting the immune system, increasing libido and reversing grey hair.

Simple production process, increased demand for refreshed food & beverages, growing awareness of nutrition are some key factors driving the growth of herbs and spices kombucha market in the forecasted period of 2020-2027.

High inventory carrying cost along with complex supply chain is expected to be the major restraint factor in herbs and spices kombucha market growth in the forecasted period.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

By Type (Bacteria, Yeast, Mold and Others),

Product (Organic and Inorganic),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Health Stores, Online Retailers and Others)

The countries covered in the herbs and spices kombucha market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA). North America dominates the herbs and spices kombucha market with highest market share in the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

In March 2019, Revive Kombucha has announced the launch of Revive Sparkling Kombucha, an organic and traditionally fermented brew. This is very light and refreshing brew available in 12-ounce cans having only 5g of sugar and 20 calories per can. This launch is expected to improve the product portfolio as well as customer base of the company.

