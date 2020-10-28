Oppo works with Qualcomm, could launch mobile phone with Snapdragon 870 chipset, rumored

For now, Qualcomm and Oppo do not confirm that they are really working together to develop a chipset parallel to the Snapdragon 875. Anyway, this rumor has been circulating for some time on several Chinese chains.

Despite Oppo’s silence, TENAA recently certified a smartphone with some interesting specs. Among them we have a 6.5 inch FHD + display, 4900mAh battery, and options with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, in addition to 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage.

While it’s still too early to confirm that the device approved in recent weeks will launch with the new chipset, many analysts are keeping tabs on TENAA’s publications for clues.

Remember, Qualcomm is due to host its special event on December 1. The presentation will be broadcast on the Internet and the public will finally be able to know all the details of the new Snapdragon 875.